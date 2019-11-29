Richmond firefighter dead after Thanksgiving Day homicide in Hopewell

A homicide investigation is underway in Hopewell after a Chesterfield woman is shot and killed Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Sunnyside Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found 33-year-old Ashley Berry with serious gunshot wounds.

Berry was taken to John Randolph Medical Center and then VCU Medical Center for treatment. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

8News has learned Berry was a Richmond City Firefighter. Lieutenant Chris Armstrong says Berry had been with the department since 2011. She was a Lieutenant recently assigned to the Fire Marshal’s office.

Police in Hopewell say a silver or gold SUV was seen speeding off from the scene after the shooting late Thursday.

Investigators are now asking for anybody with information to come forward and speak with Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit. He can be reached at (804) 541-2284.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crimesolvers tipline at (804) 541-2202 or submit a tip using the P3tips mobile app.