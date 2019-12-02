Christmas tree and wreaths delivered to Executive Mansion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam (D, Virginia) and Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam welcomed the new Christmas tree for the Executive Mansion Monday.

The tree, selected by the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association, comes from Sweet Providence Farm in Floyd County.

Northam said the tree is part of the annual Christmas tradition at the mansion.

“We have a lot of people that really like to enjoy coming by the mansion and touring during the holiday season and so it’s just really nice to have Virginia grown products we can show off and promote,” Northam said.

This year’s wreaths for the Executive Mansion came from Caritas Tree Farm in Augusta County.