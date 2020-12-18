Church bus in Chesterfield vandalized multiple times

RICHMOND, Va. (WIRC) — Vandals have targeted a school bus owned by a Chesterfield County church on multiple occasions, and now Chesterfield Police are asking the public for assistance in finding out who is responsible.

Late Thursday night county police posted images of the bus owned by Victory Tabernacle Church that had the front windshield, door and rear emergency exit door windows smashed.





Police state the first incidence occurred December 4, resulting in broken windows in addition to the windshield.

Anyone with information about the crimes are encouraged to call Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or using the P3 Tips app.