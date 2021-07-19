Church Hill residents shocked by multiple uprooted trees following Saturday’s storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— Uprooted trees are still down in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood following Saturday’s storms.

Some residents like Deborah Bridges, who’s lived on Oakwood Avenue for eight years, are still in shock after a tree uprooted and fell on top of a neighbor’s house.

“I can’t even begin to tell you. Here I am at 67 and I never seen anything like what happened Saturday,” she said.

Bridges had just arrived home from the gym that evening when the storms started rolling in. While out in the backyard, she said the rains and winds were so strong that she rushed to go back inside.

“I was back there I got scared. I got scared. I can’t explain it. It wasn’t necessarily a tornado or a hurricane, but it was this gust of wind and it didn’t stop,” she said.

For a moment, Bridges thought she wouldn’t be able to get into her house.

“My pots with my plants were hitting me in my head, so I’m turning to get in my sliding door. I couldn’t move. The door wouldn’t open,” she said. “I finally put my head down. I’m not the most religious person, but I said ‘Dear God get me in this house’.”

When Bridges walked to the front of her lawn, she couldn’t describe what she saw.

“I came out here on my lawn and I just… This is unbelievable. It felt surreal on Saturday, but honestly looking at it today it makes sense. It’s an old tree,” she said.

Bridges said city leaders should check the trees on this street often because they’re old and the roots are showing. 8News reached out to Richmond City Council for a comment.

The couple who lives in the damaged home on Oakwood Avenue is okay, said Bridges. She continues to watch their home at night.