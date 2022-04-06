RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond city leaders announced a new partnership designed to support expecting mothers, children and caregivers.

Mayor Levar Stoney announced plans to partner with Family Lifeline, a non-profit, home-visiting service in Richmond, during Wednesday’s afternoon briefing.

The city will award the non-profit $200,000 from the American Rescue Plan by June.

Their Comprehensive Health Investment Project (CHIP) will bring registered nurses and educators into the homes of pregnant women and their caregivers to promote child development.

“It aligns with my continued commitment to multi-generational family support that centers children while supporting their caregivers,” said Stoney.

This is a two-year grant contract and city council members will formalize it with a memorandum of understanding, Stoney added.

Katina Williams, the CEO and president of Family Lifeline, said the goal of the program is to improve birth outcomes, strengthen positive parenting and to prevent violence and neglect in the home.

“Research shows that early childhood experiences, both positive and negative, have a direct impact on health, development and lifelong learning,” she said.

The city is also adding resources to help with childcare costs.

Eva Colen, the director of the Office of Family and Children, said the city will soon give $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan to eligible childcare providers.

“We’re prioritizing providers who have low cost or subsidized seats. This is not just like helping people who can afford it get access to care, it’s really talking about our working families, who in many cases are choosing not to work because they can’t afford the childcare that is necessary for them to be in the workforce,” she said.

Colen said the city will give out those grants to childcare providers at the end of this month.