COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Holiday celebrations will look different in Colonial Heights this year.

The city has canceled the 2020 Christmas Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic and related guidelines, according to a release.

The nighttime event has been held annually for 67 years.

The Recreation & Parks Department says the parade typically draws thousands of people. But for the safety of staff, volunteers, parade participants, and spectators, the event will not be held this year.