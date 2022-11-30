PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A class action lawsuit is filed against an out-of-state firm that owns five mobile home parks in the Mercer County area.

It includes Garner Estates, Elk View MHP, Country Roads, Shadow View, and Delaney MHP.

Resident Michael Todd said he’s furious at the situation he’s been put in.

“I feel like it’s cruel as far as people they’re already low-income and finding out right before Christmas that you may be losing your home I just feel like that’s cruel,” Todd said.

Todd said as for his children, he’s had to cut back and spend less money in order to provide a good Christmas and be able to make rent.

Mountain State Justice is the local firm that decided to sue Homes of America LLC, the company owning the Mobile Home Parks.

Attorney Adam Wolfe said the firm needed to do something to help out the residents.

“We think that it’s just wrong for this out-of-state, private equity company to come in here to buy this property and make what was once affordable housing not affordable for these residents who are low income, veterans, retired people, people on fixed incomes,” Wolfe said.

Todd added now he has renewed hope since Mountain State Justice stepped in. But both he and Wolfe agree more needs to be done.

“It would be great if ultimately if some laws could be passed to prevent this from happening again,” Todd said.

“Mr. Todd made a good point is the legislature needs to look and do what’s best for the residents of West Virginia and try to protect these people from out-of-state companies coming in and doing this again to them,” Wolfe added.

59News reached out to the owners through a phone number found on a letter that states the rent increase. Our attempts were sent to voicemail multiple times.

Wolfe added if the class action is certified by the courts, it will benefit the residing residents of the mobile home parks.