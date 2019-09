HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Patrick Henry High School class ring has been reunited with its owner.

The Hanover County School Board said it recently found the ring locked in a safe at its office.

After doing some digging and using a yearbook matching the date on the ring, Renee Webb was reconnected with her class ring.

Webb graduated from Parick Henry in 1974. She said she doesn’t remember how or when she lost the ring, but she’s thrilled to have it back.