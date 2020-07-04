Cleveland Indians considers ‘best path forward’ regarding team name

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco warms up during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(WRIC) — Add the Cleveland Indians to a growing list of sports franchises considering a name change.

Hours after the Washington Redskins announced that the team would conduct a ‘thorough review’ of their name following years of scrutiny, the Cleveland Indians appear to be ready to discuss a name change of their own.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the organization shared a statement on Twitter, saying in part, that they were engaging the community “and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”

Here is the full statement from the team:

We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality. Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community. We have had ongoing discussions organizationally on these issues. The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice. With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name. While the focus of the baseball world shifts to the excitement of an unprecedented 2020 season, we recognize our unique place in the community and are committed to listening, learning, and acting in the manner that can best unite and inspire our city and all those who support our team. Statement from the Cleveland Indians

Several colleges and professional teams have removed or altered insensitive names and images in recent years.

The Indians announced in 2018 that they were dropping the Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms after decades of protests and complaints that the red-faced caricature is racist.

