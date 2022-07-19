BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– One rivalry in the Two Virginias is getting a head start.

The Cole Chevy Dealership in Bluefield, West Virginia decided to hold a fundraising event to help raise money for both Graham High School and Bluefield High School’s athletic programs.

The football team and cheerleaders from their respective schools will accept donations at the free car wash. Whoever collects the most donation will receive up to a $1,000 match from Cole Chevrolet.

Bryan Cooper, General Sales Manager with the dealership said he understands times are tough and wants to help in any way he can.

“So the goal of this fundraiser here at Cole Chevrolet is to support both teams. We want to get the rivalry going early between the beaver and the Graham G-Men. We know it’s a great rivalry over 10,000 people usually attend the game but we want to start the rivalry early. We want to support the schools we got a great car wash here at Cole Chevrolet, we got free food,” Cooper said.

The Graham G-Men will wash cars this Thursday, July 21, 2022, and the Bluefield Beavers will be at the dealership on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.