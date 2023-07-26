Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent County. (8News photo from July 11, 2022)

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Friday’s races at Colonial Downs have been cancelled due to ongoing heat.

The racetrack announced on Wednesday that the racing program on Friday, July 28 would be cancelled “out of an abundance of caution.” The National Weather Service is predicting the heat index in the area on Friday will range from 105 to 110 degrees,

The Friday card will be brought back as drawn on Wednesday, Aug. 2, with a 1:30 p.m. post time.

The nine-card on Thursday, July 27 will be run as scheduled, with a first post of 1:30 p.m.

The decision to cancel the race was made alongside Virginia HBPA and Virginia Racing Commission.