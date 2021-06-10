Colonial Heights has a new canine graduate due to recent drug law changes

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The newest Colonial Heights Police Department dog just graduated from training.

Canine “Nero” and his handler Senior Officer Micaulay Fable from the Narcotic Detector Canine School in Chesterfield County graduated on Thursday. Fable and Nero are now certified through the Virginia Police Work Dog Association.

The department had to get Nero, a one-year-old black German Shepherd, because of the upcoming legalization of marijuana in Virginia. Nero is only trained to detect narcotics, not marijuana.

State Police had to retired several dogs and train news ones as well.

The Colonial Heights police said without 11-year-old Braxton Lee and his fundraising efforts, the department wouldn’t have been able to purchase their newest pup.