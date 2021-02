COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Public Schools will be closed on Friday due to forecasted snow and ice. They have decided to cancel all classes and will not be holding a virtual learning day.

Meal pickup for virtual students will be begin again on Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Colonial Heights Middle School. There will be additional meals available at this event due to Friday’s cancellation.

Vaccinations scheduled for Friday have been postponed to Feb. 19.