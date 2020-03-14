Colonial Williamsburg announces closing of public sites for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Colonial Williamsburg Foundation will close most public sites starting Monday due to concerns regarding the health risks of coronavirus.
On Saturday afternoon, the foundation announced the closings of the following areas for two weeks starting March 30:
- Historic Area interpretive sites and programs
- The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg
- Taverns and other Historic Area food and beverage locations
- The Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center
- The John D. Rockefeller Jr. Library
- Bassett Hall
- The Custis Square archaeological site
In addition to those closings, selected weekend programming has also been canceled. This includes carriage rides, the Musket Range, evening programs and Fifes & Drum performances.
The Foundation confirms that hotels, the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club and Merchants Square will be open with individual shops and restaurants operating at their discretion.
The group adds the resumption of operations depends on when health risks are reduced.
“Colonial Williamsburg continues to monitor public health guidance while working closely with government agencies, healthcare and private-sector organizations, William & Mary and other partners to coordinate response, and has aligned plans and response with those of Virginia Department of Health and other regional agencies,”The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation
