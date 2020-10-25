Community gathers to remember former Charles City sheriff

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Loved ones, community members and law enforcement officers gathered on Saturday evening to say goodbye to Javier Smith, Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputy and former Charles City Sheriff. Smith passed away unexpectedly from a medical emergency at the age of 49 last weekend.

A candlelight vigil was held in his honor today in Charles City County. Those closest to him say to know him was to love him. He was said to be very loved in the community.

One of Smith’s loved ones speaking at the vigil thanked everyone in attendance for all the love extended to their family during this time.

Smith devoted more than 20 years of his life to law enforcement. He served as sheriff for eight years in Charles City County and as a circuit court deputy in Chesterfield County.

Event organizer, Marcie Jones said, “this was just something I felt in my heart to do to thank his wife and kids for all the many years that he protected us and our community.”