Community Heroes Grant Program expanded to include public school and healthcare workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Housing announced Tuesday that it has expanded its Community Heroes grant program to include public school and healthcare workers.

This grant offers down payment and closing cost assistance through the Community Heroes program. Grants are $8,000 each and given to eligible borrowers.

“What makes this grant different from others on the market is that it does not have to be repaid, and the income limits are substantially higher than most other grants,” said Dan Kern, Virginia Housing Business Development & Training Manager. “We are pleased to help some of our most deserving citizens become homeowners, and I encourage them to apply for this program if they are in the market to purchase their first home

Originally it only gave grants to teachers, fire fighters, and law enforcement professionals. Now all public school employees and healthcare workers with also be eligible for the grant as well.

“Our community heroes do so much to improve our lives, and we are proud to support them through this program,” Kern said. “By providing these grants, we can help them purchase affordable homes in the communities where they live and work.”

To find out more information about the grant, or to apply, visit Virginia Housing’s website.

