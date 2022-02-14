Community shares messages of love and support for Fox Elementary School following fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Monday, community members have been stopping by William Fox Elementary to see the fire damage and share messages of support.

Candy Osdene, a Richmond resident, said it’s still hard to see images of the devastating fire that destroyed the school on Friday night.

Someone sent her a picture of flames engulfing the top of the building.

“Just seeing that and the flames behind it captures a great loss and sadness,” she said.

She walked by the school to see the aftermath and to read each valentine’s day message hanging up on the fence. Her son graduated from Fox Elementary several years ago and even had a paving stone dedicated in his name.

Osdene said though the building was destroyed, her memories of the school’s support lives on forever.

“It was heartbreaking. There were many, many neighbors and parents walking around, and their eyes were filled with tears,” she said.

Fred Wayne, who grew up just blocks away from the school, said it was a space that nurtured creativity.

“It was always brimming over with laughing children,” he said.

He said it was a school like no other, so strolling by Monday afternoon gave him the closure he needed.

“I feel a certain sadness, but I also feel a kinship just being here,” he said. “It’s like being with the body once someone is dead. You need to be there to see it and begin to let go of it.”

People have questions about what’s next for the building and what’s next for students and teachers as this facility was such a big part of the community.

Those answers likely to be answered in the weeks and months to come.