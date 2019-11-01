Conexus needs help to give the gift of clear sight to kids across RVA and beyond

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–Conexus needs your help this Fall to help give area children the gift of sight. The non-profit goes into schools to give children eye tests. 80% of what a child learns in school is through vision, and 1 in 4 school children have a vision problem significant enough to impact learning, and in Greater Richmond, that number is closer to 1 in 3. Studies indicate that children with uncorrected vision of less than 20/20 are 3 times more likely to fail a grade in school. Undetected and untreated vision problems impact incidences of juvenile delinquency, adult illiteracy, and unreached potential.

During the 2018-2019 school year, Conexus screened over 54,000 children across the Commonwealth and 16,959 were referred for additional exams; a rate of 31.2%. The national average is 25%. In Greater Richmond, 12,006 children were screened by Conexus with a referral rate of a staggering 39%.

Through the Conexus “Gift of Light” campaign, you can help the organization get into schools and help children. For a charitable gift of $10, Conexus can provide a child a VisioCheck screening; for a charitable gift of $50, Conexus

can provide an eye exam and glasses for a child; for a charitable gift of $150, Conexus can provide screening for an

entire classroom; and for a larger charitable gift of $500, Conexus can provide an entire day of Mobile Vision Clinic

services. You can donate online here.