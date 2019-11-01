Conexus needs help to give the gift of clear sight to kids across RVA and beyond

1  of  5
RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–Conexus needs your help this Fall to help give area children the gift of sight. The non-profit goes into schools to give children eye tests. 80% of what a child learns in school is through vision, and 1 in 4 school children have a vision problem significant enough to impact learning, and in Greater Richmond, that number is closer to 1 in 3. Studies indicate that children with uncorrected vision of less than 20/20 are 3 times more likely to fail a grade in school. Undetected and untreated vision problems impact incidences of juvenile delinquency, adult illiteracy, and unreached potential.

During the 2018-2019 school year, Conexus screened over 54,000 children across the Commonwealth and 16,959 were referred for additional exams; a rate of 31.2%. The national average is 25%. In Greater Richmond, 12,006 children were screened by Conexus with a referral rate of a staggering 39%.

Through the Conexus “Gift of Light” campaign, you can help the organization get into schools and help children. For a charitable gift of $10, Conexus can provide a child a VisioCheck screening; for a charitable gift of $50, Conexus
can provide an eye exam and glasses for a child; for a charitable gift of $150, Conexus can provide screening for an
entire classroom; and for a larger charitable gift of $500, Conexus can provide an entire day of Mobile Vision Clinic
services. You can donate online here.

