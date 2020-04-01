Contact state and federal agencies for help with your COVID-19 questions

Who can help? Contact these local and state agencies with your questions about COVID-19. Email us if you are a service provider and would like your agency added to the list.

Centers for Disease Control
800-232-4636

Child Care Aware of Va.
866-543-7852

Feed More
804-521-2500

Mental Health Services – Chesterfield
804-748-6356

Mental Health Services – City of Richmond
804-819-4000

Mental Health Services – Hanover
804-365-4222

Mental Health Services – Henrico
804-727-8484

SNAP Benefits (Food assistance)
800-552-3431

U.S. Dept. of Labor – OSHA
804-371-2327

Va. Action Alliance Hotline (Domestic violence resources)
800-838-8238 or text 804-793-9999

Va. Dept. for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
804-662-7000

Va. Dept. of Health
877-275-8343

Va. Dept. of Medical Assistance Services – Enrollment and information
855-242-8282

Va. Dept. of Medical Assistance Services – Medicare
800-633-4227

Va. Dept. Social Services
804-726-7000

Va. Employment Commission
866-832-2363

Va. Dept. of Veterans Services
804-720-8027

Va. Housing Development Authority
877-843-2123

