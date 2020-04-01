Contact state and federal agencies for help with your COVID-19 questions

Who can help? Contact these local and state agencies with your questions about COVID-19. Email us if you are a service provider and would like your agency added to the list.
Centers for Disease Control
800-232-4636
Child Care Aware of Va.
866-543-7852
Feed More
804-521-2500
Mental Health Services – Chesterfield
804-748-6356
Mental Health Services – City of Richmond
804-819-4000
Mental Health Services – Hanover
804-365-4222
Mental Health Services – Henrico
804-727-8484
SNAP Benefits (Food assistance)
800-552-3431
U.S. Dept. of Labor – OSHA
804-371-2327
Va. Action Alliance Hotline (Domestic violence resources)
800-838-8238 or text 804-793-9999
Va. Dept. for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
804-662-7000
Va. Dept. of Health
877-275-8343
Va. Dept. of Medical Assistance Services – Enrollment and information
855-242-8282
Va. Dept. of Medical Assistance Services – Medicare
800-633-4227
Va. Dept. Social Services
804-726-7000
Va. Employment Commission
866-832-2363
Va. Dept. of Veterans Services
804-720-8027
Va. Housing Development Authority
877-843-2123
