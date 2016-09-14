Controversial books added to Chesterfield County Schools reading list

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Schools decided today to leave their summer reading list the way it was, even with the books that some parents were calling inappropriate.

Just last month, the school system pulled three books off of their reading list to be reviewed, but based on the recommendation from a committee, the school decided to keep the books on the list.

The following is a statement from a spokesperson for Chesterfield Schools:

“The Superintendent and the School Board would like to thank the parents, teachers, and staff on the committee that reviewed the three books. We would also like to thank the parents who brought forward these concerns. We have an amazing community and think that we had an informative community conversation. We recognize that everyone may not agree with the committee’s decision, but will move forward with their recommendations. We hope that the increased parent engagement in this topic will bring us each closer to our families and our students. We have revised our summer reading list and feel like we addressed the parent concerns related to the lists. As it relates to the books in the libraries, we encourage parents to work directly with their school librarians to help choose the best books for their child.”

Clair Gastanaga with the American Civil Liberties Union said she was pleased with the decision made today.

“For us, it was not about the particular books involved,” said Gastanaga. “It was about the whole process and the idea that the schools should be in the business of censoring books.”

Insisting that one group of parents shouldn’t be making the decision for every child.

"This ends up with everybody's rights being protected because parents can make the choice on any given day of what their kids can check out and which books they want them to be reading," she said.