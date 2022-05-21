RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Yesterday was one of Richmond’s hottest days so far in 2022, with today not being much cooler, and all nine of the city’s public libraries are now open as cooling stations in an effort to beat the heat.
The nine Richmond Public Library branch locations are as follows:
- 101 East Franklin Street
- 3100 Ellwood Avenue
- 4820 Old Warwick Road
- 1200 North 25th Street
- 1200 Westbrook Avenue
- 1400 Hull Street
- 2901 North Avenue
- 5420 Patterson Avenue
- 1408 Westover Hills Boulevard
All library branches are open until 5 p.m. every day except Sunday.