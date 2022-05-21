RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Yesterday was one of Richmond’s hottest days so far in 2022, with today not being much cooler, and all nine of the city’s public libraries are now open as cooling stations in an effort to beat the heat.

The nine Richmond Public Library branch locations are as follows:

101 East Franklin Street

3100 Ellwood Avenue

4820 Old Warwick Road

1200 North 25th Street

1200 Westbrook Avenue

1400 Hull Street

2901 North Avenue

5420 Patterson Avenue

1408 Westover Hills Boulevard

All library branches are open until 5 p.m. every day except Sunday.