Coronavirus cases increase at Virginia’s poultry processing plants

(WRIC) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise at Virginia’s poultry processing plants.

The commonwealth has 10 poultry processing plants, including one location in Glen Allen. Data last week showed a rise in cases among plant workers on the Eastern Shore, particularly in Accomack County. The news comes as poultry and meat processing plants across the country have become hot spots for the coronavirus, causing some plants in other states to shut down.

Governor Ralph Northam says 3,000 people are employed across two plants on the Eastern Shore connecting three states. It prompted Northam, along with the Governors of Maryland and Delaware, to write a letter Friday asking President Trump for federal assistance and a fully coordinated approach in dealing with the rapidly evolving situation at poultry and meat processing plants.

“I grew up on the Eastern Shore and I know it very well,” Northam said. “It’s a rural area with excellent access to healthcare but I know how quickly our medical resources could be there overwhelmed with a surge in cases.”

Over the weekend, Northam says the Centers for Disease Control committed to deploying teams to all three states and says the CDC is on the ground in Virginia Monday. The governor says the CDC is working with the Virginia Department of Health to do an overall assessment and assist with wide-scale testing at the plants.

Meanwhile, several groups in Virginia including the Legal Aid Justice Center are calling on state officials to communicate emergency regulations for plant workers like social distancing, sanitizing, personal protective equipment, and whistleblower protections.

The group sent a letter to Governor Ralph Northam, Commissioner M. Norman Oliver of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), Attorney General Mark R. Herring, Commissioner C. Ray Davenport of the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry, and Director Ronald L. Graham of the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health calling for action.

The request also asks for the General Assembly to enact legislation expanding the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act to include paid leave for employers with more than 500 employees, which includes almost all poultry plants.

LATEST HEADLINES: