Coronavirus update: 49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chesterfield bringing total to 7,029

After an anonymous donation Thomas Jefferson Health District holds drive-thru COVID testing by appointments Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Greenwood Community Center in Crozet, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we start the week, here is the latest coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The state’s coronavirus cases increased by 904 since Sunday. COVID-related deaths increased by two bringing the total to 3,581. Virginia is averaging 1,033 cases per day, an increase of 6% from the average two weeks earlier.

According to a White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Dinwiddie County is in the red zone for increased COVID-19 cases.

Over the weekend, the Carter Health District — which includes Dinwiddie, Petersburg, Emporia, Hopewell, Prince George, Greensville, Surry, and Sussex — reported substantial community spread of coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, substantial spread means gatherings of 10 or more people should be canceled, businesses should maximize working from home, and child care centers should work directly with the health department.

TESTING LOCATIONS

RICHMOND

Monday, October 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Saturday, October 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 23, the college has reported:

11 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 students are in isolation on campus.

12 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 23, here is what the college has reported:

31 total cases and 6 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for September is 1.1%

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

20 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,581 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN SCHOOLS

The Virginia Department of Health is now reporting on COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools. In our area, there have been six outbreaks at local schools.

Chesterfield had two outbreaks — Clover Hill E.S. and Richmond Christian School.

Five cases of COVID-19 were reported at Centra Rivermont School of Greater Petersburg in Dinwiddie County.

Hanover also reported two outbreaks. One at Kersey Elementary School and Liberty Middle School.

Goochland County also reported an outbreak at Benedictine Schools of Richmond.

All of these outbreaks have been closed or pending closure.

COUNTY STAFF CASES STUDENT CASES DEATHS Henrico County 17 1 Hanover County 25 Richmond 27 1 Chesterfield 32 2 Petersburg 5 Hopewell 5

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES