Coronavirus update: 49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chesterfield bringing total to 7,029

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we start the week, here is the latest coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.
The state’s coronavirus cases increased by 904 since Sunday. COVID-related deaths increased by two bringing the total to 3,581. Virginia is averaging 1,033 cases per day, an increase of 6% from the average two weeks earlier.
According to a White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Dinwiddie County is in the red zone for increased COVID-19 cases.
Over the weekend, the Carter Health District — which includes Dinwiddie, Petersburg, Emporia, Hopewell, Prince George, Greensville, Surry, and Sussex — reported substantial community spread of coronavirus.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, substantial spread means gatherings of 10 or more people should be canceled, businesses should maximize working from home, and child care centers should work directly with the health department.
TESTING LOCATIONS
RICHMOND
- Monday, October 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, October 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD
- Saturday, October 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
COVID-19 AT LOCAL UNIVERSITIES
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Oct. 23, the college has reported:
- 11 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 6 students are in isolation on campus.
- 12 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Oct. 23, here is what the college has reported:
- 31 total cases and 6 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said the monthly testing positivity rate for September is 1.1%
The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:
- 20 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 1,581 people have recovered from the virus since July.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES IN SCHOOLS
The Virginia Department of Health is now reporting on COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools. In our area, there have been six outbreaks at local schools.
Chesterfield had two outbreaks — Clover Hill E.S. and Richmond Christian School.
Five cases of COVID-19 were reported at Centra Rivermont School of Greater Petersburg in Dinwiddie County.
Hanover also reported two outbreaks. One at Kersey Elementary School and Liberty Middle School.
Goochland County also reported an outbreak at Benedictine Schools of Richmond.
All of these outbreaks have been closed or pending closure.
|COUNTY
|STAFF CASES
|STUDENT CASES
|DEATHS
|Henrico County
|17
|1
|Hanover County
|25
|Richmond
|27
|1
|Chesterfield
|32
|2
|Petersburg
|5
|Hopewell
|5
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 100 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 7,029 cases, 102 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 303 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 506 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 5,285 cases, 76 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 513 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 327 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,612 cases, 42 deaths
- Henrico County: 6,249 cases, 232 deaths
- New Kent County: 285 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 311 cases, 5 deaths