Coronavirus update: 53 new COVID-19 deaths reported; 5.5% positivity rate

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Thursday, March 11:
The Virginia Department of Health has reported an increase of 53 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of lives lost in the Commonwealth to 9,902.
COVID-19 cases in Virginia continue to increase a year into the pandemic. The total number of cases in the state is 590,625.
The state’s positivity has also decreased slightly to 5.5%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 48,804 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 1,129 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 230 are in the ICU and 144 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 2,493,097 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of March 11.
The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 19%.
A total of 916,276 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 53,203 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
RICHMOND/HENRICO
- Thursday: Mar. 18 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. East Henrico Health Department, 1400 N Laburnum Ave
Virginia’s pre-registration system open
Virginians hoping to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to through a new statewide pre-registration system.
CLICK HERE to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Mar. 10, the college has reported:
- 41 active student cases and 7 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 3 students are in isolation on campus.
- 6 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Mar. 10, here is what the college has reported:
- 0 current active COVID-19 cases
- February 2021 monthly positivity was 1.6%
- 15,122 total COVID-19 tests*
*Total COVID tests are the total number of PCR or antigen tests conducted by UR or self-reported by students, faculty and staff.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 417 cases, 13 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 24,195 cases, 371 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,422 cases, 53 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 2,197 cases, 62 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 3,315 cases, 72 deaths
- City of Richmond: 15,126 cases, 224 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,864 cases, 37 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,251 cases, 17 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,869 cases, 143 deaths
- Henrico County: 21,917cases, 551 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,282 cases, 13 death
- Powhatan County: 1,688 cases, 10 deaths
- Sens. Warner, Kaine announce more than $38.5M in federal funds going toward Virginia's vaccination effortsOn Wednesday, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced federal funding totaling $38,564,692.58 to support vaccination efforts in Virginia.
- Kroger clinic patients expecting COVID-19 vaccine receive empty shot, called back later for real dealA Kroger location in Virginia administered shots with empty syringes to multiple patients scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine. Patients have since been called back and properly vaccinated.
- President Joe Biden on Wednesday directed his administration to order another 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, growing a likely U.S. surplus of doses later this year when much of the rest of the world struggles with deep shortages.
- If you hold a COVID-19 vaccination card, you are part of an exclusive, albeit growing, club. Nearly 30% of people living in the United States have received at least a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. And these cards are the proof you’ve gotten the shot.
- 'It's just plain awful': 70 West Virginia healthcare facilities failed to report COVID-19 deaths, governor saysWest Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that 70 healthcare facilities across the state have not reported some COVID-19 deaths.
- The percentage of people in the state who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 18%.
- President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States will procure an additional 100 million doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
- Alaska offers COVID vaccines to anyone 16 and up, becomes first state to drop eligibility requirementsGov. Mike Dunleavy says Alaska will become the first state to drop eligibility requirements and allow anyone 16 or older who lives or works in the state to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
- UK variant found at 'most' Houston wastewater plants suggesting 'ongoing and uncontrolled' spread of virusThe Houston Health Department warned in a news release Monday that the U.K. variant of the coronavirus is likely spreading at an "ongoing and uncontrolled" pace in the community.
- Tuesday, the House voted to advance the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, clearing the way for the measure to be considered Wednesday when a final vote on the stimulus bill is expected.