Coronavirus update: Case numbers dip below 5,000 on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, February 6, 2021:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,709 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 526,176. The total number of deaths in Virginia has reached 6,773.
The positivity rate decreased slightly to 10.5 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 41,288 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,376 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 465 are in the ICU and 294 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 1,022,150 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 6.
More than 843,000 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 178,708 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 37,670 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Feb. 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 5, the college has reported:
- 51 active student cases and 0 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 18 students are in isolation on campus.
- 40 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Feb. 5, here is what the college has reported:
- 96 current active COVID-19 cases
- During the spring semester, 232 students tested positive for COVID-19.
- The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 3.6 percent.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 359 cases, 10 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 20,141 cases, 214 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,137 cases, 34 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,847 cases, 21 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,771 cases, 39 deaths
- City of Richmond: 13,380 cases, 143 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,589 cases, 19 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,098 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,093 cases, 103 deaths
- Henrico County: 19,406 cases, 352 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,119 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,404 cases, 7 deaths
- Prince George County: 2,683 cases, 10 deaths
