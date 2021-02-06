Coronavirus update: Case numbers dip below 5,000 on Saturday

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 4: A medical worker prepares to test a throat swab sample while conducting rapid antigen tests at a Covid-19 testing station set up at the temporarily closed DNA art gallery during the coronavirus pandemic on February 4, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Covid testing stations have sprung up in a variety of perhaps unexpected places in Berlin, including the DNA gallery, a fashion store, a church and a bar, among others. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Saturday, February 6, 2021:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,709 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 526,176. The total number of deaths in Virginia has reached 6,773.

The positivity rate decreased slightly to 10.5 percent.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 41,288 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 2,376 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 465 are in the ICU and 294 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,022,150 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 6.

More than 843,000 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 178,708 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 37,670 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Coronavirus testing near you

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays : Feb. 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

: Feb. 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Feb. 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 5, the college has reported:

51 active student cases and 0 active employee cases of COVID-19.

18 students are in isolation on campus.

40 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 5, here is what the college has reported:

96 current active COVID-19 cases

During the spring semester, 232 students tested positive for COVID-19.

The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 3.6 percent.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia