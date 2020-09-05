Coronavirus update: Holiday weekend kicks off with more than 940 new reported cases of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we head into Labor Day weekend here is the latest update on COVID-19 cases from the Virginia Department of Health.

The health department is reporting 125,727 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia Saturday morning — 948 new cases since Friday. Since the pandemic started Virginia has had 858 virus outbreaks that have contributed to 18,006 cases.

The state’s positivity rate remained steady at 7.8 percent.

Gov. Northam said the last two holiday weekends resulted in a spike in COVID-19 cases. Because of this, he announced he would not be lifting any COVID-19 restrictions before Memorial Day Weekend.

“I understand from a business perspective the importance of Labor Day but we have come too far to go back,” Northam said. “With back to school coming in different forms and with colleges returning, now is the time to double down on what is working so we can set ourselves up for success this fall.”

Northam said his decision is in line with advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

Northam said family and friends that want to get together for the holiday should continue to take precautions, including social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing.

“Big gatherings are still not a good idea,” he said.

Local doctors advise everyone to avoid going out in public places if they can. They say if you must go out, make sure to wear your mask and always wash your hands.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of September 4, the college has reported:

87 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.

29 students are in isolation on campus

76 students are in quarantine on campus

University of Richmond

As of September 3, here is what the college has reported:

12 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus

0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.

LOCAL CASES OF COVID-19

Central Virginia had no new COVID-19 deaths reported overnight.