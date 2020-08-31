Coronavirus update: More than 840 new cases statewide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on coronavirus cases in Virginia for Monday, August 31.
The Virginia Department of Health reported this morning 847 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 120,594. The death toll continues to increase, the total deaths are now at 2,580.
The state’s positivity remains the same as yesterday, at 7.4 percent.
Currently, The age group with the most cases reported are people 20-29 years old, followed by people 30-39 years old.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Aug. 28, the college has reported:
- 108 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 69 students are in isolation on campus
- 100 students are in quarantine on campus
As of Aug. 25, here is what the college has reported:
- 9 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus
- 0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.
Local cases of COVID-19
- Charles City County: 70 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 5,046 cases, 82 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 220 cases, 22 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 350 cases, 4 deaths
- City of Richmond: 3,897 cases, 47 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 292 cases, 8 deaths
- Goochland County: 220 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 794 cases, 35 deaths
- Henrico County: 4,608 cases, 192 deaths
- New Kent County: 1510 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 189 cases, 4 deaths