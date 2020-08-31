Coronavirus update: More than 840 new cases statewide

A healthcare worker performs an antigen test, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. State officials say Florida has surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, testing is ramping up following a temporary shutdown of some sites because of Tropical Storm Isaias. Antigen testing reveals whether a person is currently infected with COVID-19. It differs from antibody testing because once the infection is gone, antigens won’t be present. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on coronavirus cases in Virginia for Monday, August 31.

The Virginia Department of Health reported this morning 847 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 120,594. The death toll continues to increase, the total deaths are now at 2,580.

The state’s positivity remains the same as yesterday, at 7.4 percent.

Currently, The age group with the most cases reported are people 20-29 years old, followed by people 30-39 years old.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Aug. 28, the college has reported:

108 active student cases and 8 active employee cases of COVID-19.

69 students are in isolation on campus

100 students are in quarantine on campus

University of Richmond

As of Aug. 25, here is what the college has reported:

9 total cases and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus

0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.

