Coronavirus update: New cases eclipse 5,000 mark on New Year’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After setting a new single-day high of new cases on the final day of 2020, the new year begins with a similar number of new cases in Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 5,182 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the commonwealth’s total number of coronavirus cases to 354,766. VDH reported 49 new deaths, and the 7-day positivity rate is 14.3%.
According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,754 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 557 are in the ICU and 322 are on a ventilator.
The VHHA’s dashboard also says that the ICU occupancy rate, which was 67 percent last year, is currently at 81%. Overall, over 30,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital in Virginia.
On the vaccine front, 64,882 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Dec. 31, with 388,100 total vaccine doses distributed.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
- Charles City County: 195 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 13,215 cases, 171 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 625 cases, 28 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 889 cases, 10 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 1,458 cases, 33 deaths
- City of Richmond: 9,158 cases, 94 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 924 cases, 15 deaths
- Goochland County: 621 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 3,910 cases, 74 deaths
- Henrico County: 12,573 cases, 294 deaths
- New Kent County: 660 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 874 cases, 6 deaths
