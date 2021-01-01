Coronavirus update: New cases eclipse 5,000 mark on New Year’s Day

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at a large vaccination centre open by the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center on December 31, 2020 in the Israeli coastal city. – Israel began its third coronavirus lockdown, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced optimism that a “world record” vaccination drive will restore a degree of normality within weeks. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After setting a new single-day high of new cases on the final day of 2020, the new year begins with a similar number of new cases in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 5,182 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the commonwealth’s total number of coronavirus cases to 354,766. VDH reported 49 new deaths, and the 7-day positivity rate is 14.3%.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,754 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 557 are in the ICU and 322 are on a ventilator.

The VHHA’s dashboard also says that the ICU occupancy rate, which was 67 percent last year, is currently at 81%. Overall, over 30,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital in Virginia.

On the vaccine front, 64,882 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Dec. 31, with 388,100 total vaccine doses distributed.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays: Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Saturdays: Jan. 9 and 23 – 10 a.m. to noon. Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Jan. 5 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

— 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue. Thursday, Jan. 7 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue.

— 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue. Friday, Jan. 8 — 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern Henrico Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.

To find a test near you, click here.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES