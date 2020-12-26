Coronavirus update: New cases in Virginia drop after record breaking stretch

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The number of new coronavirus cases dipped Saturday, as Virginia reported 1,584 additional infections and 20 deaths on the day after Christmas.

December has been one of the toughest months so far for the commonwealth, as the number of new cases has surged significantly with people continuing to gather together in groups for the holidays.

In total, the commonwealth has reported 329,577 cases and 4,840 COVID-19 deaths. Virginia’s current 7-day positivity rate — using PCR tests only — is 12.1%.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s dashboard, there are 2,454 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have test results that are pending. Of those patients, 548 are in the ICU and 299 are on a ventilator.

The VHHA’s dashboard also says that the ICU occupancy rate, with was 67% last year, is currently at 78%. Overall, nearly 30,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital in Virginia.

NEW COVID-19 VACCINE DASHBOARD

VDH has also set up a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard which includes a summary of vaccinations and demographics.

Currently, the VDH said COVID-19 vaccines require two doses given three or four weeks apart. Both doses are needed to prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus. They said information entered into the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS) will allow providers to know when to give the second dose and which type of vaccine to give a patient.

As of Friday, a total of 43,043 doses have been administered but nobody in Virginia is fully vaccinated.

TRAVELING DURING PANDEMIC

Thousands of Virginians are getting ready to travel for the holiday season despite health officials recommending people stay home. As you head out make sure to check coronavirus restrictions in other states.

The CDC recommends following these steps to protect yourself and others when you travel:

Maintain a distance of 6 feet (2 meters) between you and others as much as possible.

Avoid contact with anyone who is sick

Limit contact with frequently touched surfaces, such as handrails, elevator buttons and kiosks. If you must touch these surfaces, use hand sanitizer or wash your hands afterward.

Wear a cloth face mask.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean your hands often. It’s especially important after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub your hands together until they feel dry.



TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

Monday, Dec. 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road

– 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road Tuesday, Dec. 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

– 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd. Wednesdays: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road

10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road Thursday: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

RICHMOND

Tuesday, Dec. 29 — 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd Drive-thru event Call COVID-19 hotline to register, (804) 205-3501

— 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd

Flu vaccines are also available every day Monday-Friday throughout December (closed on the 24th and 25th), 8:00 am-4:30 pm at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).

