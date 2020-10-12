Coronavirus Update: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The coronavirus continues to spread in Virginia with 854 new cases of COVID-19 reported since yesterday.

The Virginia Department of Health now says there have been 159,570 cases across the Commonwealth since the start of the pandemic, 150,321 of these are confirmed.

The 7-day testing average stayed steady at 4.6 percent.

There are currently 3,361 deaths associated with the virus, 3,121 confirmed and 239 probable. Today there are 965 patients in the hospital battling the virus — 41 more patients than yesterday.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Oct. 9, the college has reported:

19 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.

6 students are in isolation on campus.

29 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Oct. 8, here is what the college has reported:

24 total cases and 4 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said the monthly testing positivity rate is 11%.

0.5% cumulative testing positivity rate.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Oct. 9 shows that:

29 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,511 people have recovered from the virus since July.

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

Upcoming COVID-19 testing events

RICHMOND

Monday, October 12, 19 and 26 — Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— Cornerstone AG Church 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 20 and 27 — United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m.

— United Methodist Church 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 14 — St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— St. Augustine Catholic Church 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 22 and 29 — Cornerstone AG Church, 4 to 5 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD

Friday, October 16 — Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m.

— Beulah United Methodist Church 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Faith and Family Church 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 31 — Southside Community Service Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FREDERICKSBURG

Saturday, October 17 — Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

— Hugh Mercer Elementary, 2100 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24— Lewis and Clark Elementary, 18101 Clark and York Blvd, Ruther Glen, Va, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Local coronavirus cases

Chesterfield and Henrico county were tied for the largest increase in the last 24 hours with 32 new reported cases of COVID-19 each. The region saw no new reported COVID-19 deaths.