Coronavirus update: Over 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, February 8:

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 530,825.

The state’s death toll is now at 6,517. The positivity rate has decreased to 10.2 percent.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 41,636 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, there are 2,285 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 464 are in the ICU and 298 are on a ventilator.

Vaccine summary

VDH is reporting that a total of 1,105,102 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 8.

Nearly 900,000 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 206,942 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.

On average 36,647 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.

Coronavirus testing near you

CHESTERFIELD

Mondays : Feb. 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.

: Feb. 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road. Wednesdays : Feb. 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.

: Feb. 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road. Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Feb. 5, the college has reported:

51 active student cases and 0 active employee cases of COVID-19.

18 students are in isolation on campus.

40 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Feb. 5, here is what the college has reported:

96 current active COVID-19 cases

During the spring semester, 232 students tested positive for COVID-19.

The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 3.6 percent.

Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia