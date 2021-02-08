Coronavirus update: Over 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Here’s the latest coronavirus update from the Virginia Department of Health for Monday, February 8:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 530,825.
The state’s death toll is now at 6,517. The positivity rate has decreased to 10.2 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 41,636 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital.
Currently, there are 2,285 patients in the hospital who either have COVID-19 or have pending test results. Of those patients, 464 are in the ICU and 298 are on a ventilator.
Vaccine summary
VDH is reporting that a total of 1,105,102 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of Feb. 8.
Nearly 900,000 people in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 206,942 people have been fully vaccinated in Virginia. According to the most recent Census data, there are 8,535,519 people living in the state.
On average 36,647 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered every day.
Coronavirus testing near you
CHESTERFIELD
- Mondays: Feb. 8, 15 and 22 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road.
- Wednesdays: Feb. 10, 17 and 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road.
- Thursdays: Feb. 11 and 25 – 10 a.m. to noon.Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Feb. 5, the college has reported:
- 51 active student cases and 0 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 18 students are in isolation on campus.
- 40 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Feb. 5, here is what the college has reported:
- 96 current active COVID-19 cases
- During the spring semester, 232 students tested positive for COVID-19.
- The total positivity rate for the Spring semester is at 3.6 percent.
Local COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 366 cases, 10 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 20,654 cases, 214 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 1,156 cases, 34 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 1,878 cases, 21 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 2,799 cases, 39 deaths
- City of Richmond: 13,478 cases, 142 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 1,605 cases, 19 deaths
- Goochland County: 1,107 cases, 8 deaths
- Hanover County: 6,147 cases, 104 deaths
- Henrico County: 19,627 cases, 353 deaths
- New Kent County: 1,129 cases, 7 death
- Powhatan County: 1,443 cases, 7 deaths
