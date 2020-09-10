Coronavirus update: Over 1,200 new cases reported, highest amount since early August

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After three days in a row of less than a 1,000 new coronavirus cases the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,236 new cases on Thursday. This is the highest number of cases reported in one day since the VDH reported 1,307 cases on Aug. 8. The 7-day moving average for cases is currently 980.
There are 130,525 total cases in Virginia, 124,619 are confirmed and 5,906 are probable.
The testing positivity rate is 7.6%. There have been over 1.7 million testing encounters in Virginia, not including antigen or antibody testing.
There were 11 new coronavirus related deaths reported in the Commonwealth today. This brings the death total to 2,708.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Sept. 9, the college has reported:
- 42 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 9 students are in isolation on campus.
- 26 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Sept. 8, here is what the college has reported:
- 15 total cases and 4 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
- 0.5 percent cumulative testing positivity rate
The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 9 shows that:
- 519 total (students and employees) active cases.
- 625 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.08%
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
COVID-19 cases by locality
- Charles City County: 69 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 5,209 cases, 83 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 231 cases, 23 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 351 cases, 5 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,052 cases, 49 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 309 cases, 8 deaths
- Goochland County: 224 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 846 cases, 35 deaths
- Henrico County: 4,738 cases, 194 deaths
- New Kent County: 157 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 194 cases, 4 deaths