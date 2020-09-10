Coronavirus update: Over 1,200 new cases reported, highest amount since early August

FILE – In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. On Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, the top executives of nine drugmakers likely to produce the first vaccines against the new coronavirus said that they will stick to the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing and will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After three days in a row of less than a 1,000 new coronavirus cases the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,236 new cases on Thursday. This is the highest number of cases reported in one day since the VDH reported 1,307 cases on Aug. 8. The 7-day moving average for cases is currently 980.

There are 130,525 total cases in Virginia, 124,619 are confirmed and 5,906 are probable.

The testing positivity rate is 7.6%. There have been over 1.7 million testing encounters in Virginia, not including antigen or antibody testing.

There were 11 new coronavirus related deaths reported in the Commonwealth today. This brings the death total to 2,708.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 9, the college has reported:

42 active student cases and 9 active employee cases of COVID-19.

9 students are in isolation on campus.

26 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 8, here is what the college has reported:

15 total cases and 4 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.5 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 9 shows that:

519 total (students and employees) active cases.

625 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.08%

Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

COVID-19 cases by locality