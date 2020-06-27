Coronavirus update: VDH reports more than 670 new cases of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 27, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 61,247 cases of COVID-19 — 58,611 confirmed and 2,636 probable — Saturday. The death toll is now at 1,724.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 7,968 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Maymont, VMFA lay off workers as Virginia looks ahead to Phase 3

As Virginia looks ahead to fewer restrictions under the third phase of the state’s reopening plan, businesses continue to face economic distress and lay off employees.

Maymont, which has remained open during the coronavirus pandemic but has seen a deep cut in revenue, laid off 14 full-time employees last week, according to a spokeswoman for the park.

“The reduction in force was a difficult but necessary decision,” Suzy Rohler, the senior director of marketing, strategy & advancement at the Maymont Foundation, told 8News. “As a nonprofit organization, we rely on the support of our community and look forward to continuing to serve them.”

Read the full story here.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in your area: