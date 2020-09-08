Coronavirus update: VDH reports more than 800 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia reported 836 new COVID-19 cases, confirmed and probable, in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s health department. There are now 128,407 total cases and 2,686 deaths, an increase of six from the day before, in the commonwealth.
Virginia test positivity rate — the percentage of those who test positive for COVID-19 of those overall who have been tested — held steady at 7.7 percent.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s dashboard, 1,051 people in the commonwealth are currently in the hospital and 15,770 have been discharged from the hospital after testing positive for the virus.
VHHA also reports that 240 patients are currently in the ICU and 118 are on a ventilator.
COVID-19 at local universities
Virginia Commonwealth University
As of Sept. 4, the college has reported:
- 87 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.
- 29 students are in isolation on campus.
- 76 students are in quarantine on campus.
As of Sept. 3, here is what the college has reported:
- 12 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.
- The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
- 0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.
The university’s dashboard on Sept. 7 shows that:
- 671 total (students and employees) cases.
- 332 people have recovered from the virus since July.
- The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 28.06%
- Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.
Local cases of COVID-19
All of the following localities had an increase of at least one new reported case of COVID-19 since Monday. Chesterfield county had the greatest increase with 43 new cases of the virus.
- Charles City County: 70 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 5,307 cases, 83 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 232 cases, 23 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 359 cases, 5 deaths
- City of Richmond: 4,176 cases, 49 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 322 cases, 8 deaths
- Goochland County: 229 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 890 cases, 35 deaths
- Henrico County: 4,844 cases, 194 deaths
- New Kent County: 160 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 196 cases, 4 deaths
