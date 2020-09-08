Coronavirus update: VDH reports more than 800 new cases

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. Racial disparities in the the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday, Aug. 7. One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia reported 836 new COVID-19 cases, confirmed and probable, in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s health department. There are now 128,407 total cases and 2,686 deaths, an increase of six from the day before, in the commonwealth.

Virginia test positivity rate — the percentage of those who test positive for COVID-19 of those overall who have been tested — held steady at 7.7 percent.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s dashboard, 1,051 people in the commonwealth are currently in the hospital and 15,770 have been discharged from the hospital after testing positive for the virus.

VHHA also reports that 240 patients are currently in the ICU and 118 are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 4, the college has reported:

87 active student cases and 5 active employee cases of COVID-19.

29 students are in isolation on campus.

76 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 3, here is what the college has reported:

12 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.2 percent testing positivity rate in August.

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard on Sept. 7 shows that:

671 total (students and employees) cases.

332 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 28.06%

Local cases of COVID-19

All of the following localities had an increase of at least one new reported case of COVID-19 since Monday. Chesterfield county had the greatest increase with 43 new cases of the virus.

Charles City County : 70 cases, 5 death

: 70 cases, 5 death Chesterfield County : 5,307 cases, 83 deaths

: 5,307 cases, 83 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 232 cases, 23 deaths

: 232 cases, 23 deaths City of Hopewell : 359 cases, 5 deaths

: 359 cases, 5 deaths City of Richmond : 4,176 cases, 49 deaths

: 4,176 cases, 49 deaths Dinwiddie County: 322 cases, 8 deaths

322 cases, 8 deaths Goochland County : 229 cases, 7 deaths

: 229 cases, 7 deaths Hanover County : 890 cases, 35 deaths

: 890 cases, 35 deaths Henrico County : 4,844 cases, 194 deaths

: 4,844 cases, 194 deaths New Kent County : 160 cases, 1 death

: 160 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 196 cases, 4 deaths

