Coronavirus updates: Free testing today in Richmond; new cases of COVID-19

A man wearing a facemask waits inside his car to be tested for COVID-19 as volunteers take registration information in Annandale, Va., Saturday, May 23, 2020. COVID-19 testing was available from Fairfax County at no cost and without a doctor’s order. Hundreds of people had lined up in cars and on foot by 10am. Officials planned on testing about 1000 people from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing will be available at Bailey’s Elementary on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 30, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 42,533 cases of COVID-19 — 40,477 confirmed and 2,056 probable — Friday. The death toll is now at 1,358.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 5,745 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Free testing today at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are holding free community testing for COVID-19 at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.

Testing is for people who are 6-years-and older who are uninsured and meet CDC testing guidelines. Making an appointment was recommended, but the department said they will have some tests available for walk-up testing, however, it is not guaranteed due to limited availability.

Testing is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 1000 Mosby Street, Richmond.

Free COVID-19 testing in Chesterfield County

The Chesterfield Health Department will continue free COVID-19 testing in June.

While some appointments will be reserved for walk-up testing is limited and people are recommended to make an appointment before arriving. You can make an appointment by calling the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207.

Testing is for people who have symptoms of the virus and is free for uninsured people. There will also be Spanish speaking staff present at the event.

Here are the current testing dates:

9 a.m.-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, Bellwood Flea Market, 9201 Jefferson Davis Highway

9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, Falling Creek Ironworks Park, 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway

9 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, Stonebridge Recreation Center, 230 Karl Linn Drive

Monday food drive to support area nonprofits

This Monday Goochland Cares UP RVA, Henrico County Family and Community Engagement are holding a food drive to help fill food pantries around the area.

“The Richmond Community Food drive has been a great and consistent support to the food scarcity work that is being provided for families during COVID-19,” said Adrienne Cole Johnson, Director of Family and Community Engagement. “We are grateful for their contribution and partnership to Henrico families during such uncertain times.”

They are asking for canned food, and non-perishable donations like pasta and peanut butter. To keep the drive safe, all volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves, and all donations will be accepted and sorted in a way that maintains social distancing guidelines.

The drive is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, June 1, in front of Holland Family Chiropractice at Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center at 11226 Patterson Ave.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

