Coronavirus updates: Northam moves state and local May election; Virginia has nearly 436 deaths from COVID-19

Virginia Governor Northam moves state and local May election

RICHMOND, VA (WRIC) – After lawmakers rejected Gov. Ralph Northam’s request to move the May elections to November, the Governor pushed the date back himself.

The Governor has signed an executive order moving back local and state elections scheduled for May 5 to May 19. The Commonwealth’s constitution empowers Virginia’s governor to move an election back two weeks without the General Assembly’s approval.

Northam says he was grateful the House of Delegates approved his suggestion to move the election to November but he was disappointed that the Senate did not support the change amid the current pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

Northam says, “Elections are vital to democracy and so is the right to vote. Virginian’s should not have to choose between their ballot and their health.”

The governor also said he did not want a scene in Virginia like in Wisconsin two weeks ago where people were waiting in line for hours trying to social distance in order to vote.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is being extended to May 12 and the governor encourages everyone to vote that way.

“I strongly encourage you to vote absentee by mail. For people who do come out we will make it as safe as possible,” Northam said.

Breakdown of cases in Virginia

Virginia’s case count is near 12,366, the department of health reported Friday. There have been 436 confirmed and probable deaths across the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,171 COVID-19 patients have been released for the hospital.

The VHHA and VDH do not report the number recoveries from the virus.

Here’s a breakdown of cases in our area:

COVID-19 CASES TOTAL CASES DEATHS Charles City County 12 1 Chesterfield County 423 17 City of Colonial Heights 41 3 City of Hopewell 19 0 City of Petersburg 27 2 City of Richmond 267 14 Goochland County 69 3 Hanover County 100 7 Henrico County 729 86 New Kent County 20 1 Powhatan County 9 0 Information from the Virginia Department of Health

