Coronavirus updates: hazard pay may be in next coronavirus relief package, more than 300,000 Virginians file for unemployment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 11, 2020:

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Virginia. More than 4,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the commonwealth. The death toll is now at 122.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 35,459 Virginians have been tested for the virus.

US lawmakers looking to add hazard pay to next coronavirus relief package

We know that healthcare workers and other essential employees are doing what they can to battle the effects of the coronavirus.

“Nurses, doctors, medical technicians, [are some] who literally put their lives on the line to try to keep us safe,” U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said.

Warner is one of many lawmakers who want to see hazard pay made available to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus. A plan being discussed would give up to $25,000, not only to healthcare workers but to other essential employees as well.

“That the person who’s checking you out at the grocery store or picking up your drugs from at the pharmacy, or the sanitation worker could be viewed as a frontline worker as well,” Warner said.

More than 300,000 Virginians file for unemployment in 3-weeks span

More than 306,000 Virginians have applied for unemployment benefits in the last three weeks, and nearly 150,000 in the last week alone.

Governor Ralph Northam reports the Virginia Employment Commission is paying out more than $57 million in benefits so far.

Next week, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program kicks in, boosting weekly payments by up to $600.

