Breaking News
94-year-old resident at Hanover senior community dies from COVID-19

Coronavirus updates: the latest numbers and headlines for April 12

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 12, 2020:

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Virginia — 5,077 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the commonwealth. This is a jump of more than 500 cases since Friday

The death toll is now at 130.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 37,999 Virginians have been tested for the virus.

Latest coronavirus headlines:

First wave of stimulus payments deposited on Saturday, IRS says

The Internal Revenue Service deposited the first wave of stimulus payments on Saturday, the agency said.

According to a statement from the IRS, the first round payments were deposited to bank accounts on Saturday.

“We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can,” the agency said.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events