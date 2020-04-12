Coronavirus updates: the latest numbers and headlines for April 12

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 12, 2020:

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Virginia — 5,077 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the commonwealth. This is a jump of more than 500 cases since Friday

The death toll is now at 130.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 37,999 Virginians have been tested for the virus.

First wave of stimulus payments deposited on Saturday, IRS says

The Internal Revenue Service deposited the first wave of stimulus payments on Saturday, the agency said.

According to a statement from the IRS, the first round payments were deposited to bank accounts on Saturday.

“We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can,” the agency said.

