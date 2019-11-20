Cottage Cheese recalled for possible contamination

RICHMOND, Va. (CNN Newsource)– Some Breakstone’s brand Cottage cheese products have been recalled for possible metal and plastic contamination.

2% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese, plus small and large 4% Milkfat Curd Cottage Cheese products are included in the recall.

Kraft Heinz Food Company says they have received 6 complaints from customers, but no one has been hurt.

Officials are still warning that the contaminated products could cause injury to the mouth throat, stomach or intestine tissues if swallowed.

If you have the affected product you can take it back to the store for a refund.