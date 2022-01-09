Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Virginia

Read more below to see where Richmond places on the list

STACKER— The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 4 reached 828,344 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 56.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 33.4% have received booster doses.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#25. Nottoway County, Va.

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 827 (126 new cases, +232% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,848 (2,871 total cases)

— 42.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (71 total deaths)

— 154.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#24. Spotsylvania County, Va.

Wikipelli // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 833 (1,135 new cases, +96% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,759 (18,742 total cases)

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (9 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (184 total deaths)

— 26.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#23. King William County, Va.

Bryan Pilati // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 834 (143 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,526 (2,491 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (27 total deaths)

— 14.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#22. City of Virginia Beach, Va.

gargola87 // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 844 (3,800 new cases, +146% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,025 (58,611 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (13 new deaths, +333% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (603 total deaths)

— 26.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#21. City of Hampton, Va.

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 845 (1,137 new cases, +161% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,029 (17,525 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (256 total deaths)

— 3.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#20. City of Alexandria, Va.

ALXCHO // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 852 (1,359 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,591 (18,480 total cases)

— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (161 total deaths)

— 44.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#19. Surry County, Va.

Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 919 (59 new cases, +228% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,336 (728 total cases)

— 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (13 total deaths)

— 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#18. City of Fredericksburg, Va.

Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 920 (267 new cases, +143% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,712 (3,691 total cases)

— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (27 total deaths)

— 49.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#17. Chesterfield County, Va.

James Shelton32 // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 927 (3,269 new cases, +134% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,614 (48,029 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (6 new deaths, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (607 total deaths)

— 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#16. Culpeper County, Va.

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 947 (498 new cases, +89% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,472 (8,139 total cases)

— 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (95 total deaths)

— 1.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#15. City of Norton, Va.

Betcantrell // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 955 (38 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,292 (768 total cases)

— 45.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 25 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 502 (20 total deaths)

— 174.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#14. Stafford County, Va.

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 957 (1,463 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,219 (20,210 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (116 total deaths)

— 58.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#13. City of Portsmouth, Va.

U.S. Navy photo // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 959 (905 new cases, +249% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,385 (14,523 total cases)

— 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (256 total deaths)

— 48.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#12. City of Hopewell, Va.

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 968 (218 new cases, +129% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,465 (4,160 total cases)

— 39.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (97 total deaths)

— 135.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#11. Loudoun County, Va.

Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 992 (4,104 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,787 (44,607 total cases)

— 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (5 new deaths, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (314 total deaths)

— 58.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#10. Fairfax County, Va.

Munich // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,019 (11,689 new cases, +91% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,174 (116,752 total cases)

— 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (17 new deaths, +183% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (1,210 total deaths)

— 42.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#9. City of Richmond, Va.

Will Weaver // Wikicommons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,031 (2,375 new cases, +96% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,886 (29,694 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (8 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (390 total deaths)

— 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#8. Henrico County, Va.

Rifleman 82 // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,042 (3,447 new cases, +140% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,887 (42,631 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (749 total deaths)

— 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#7. City of Falls Church, Va.

Southerngs // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,067 (156 new cases, +111% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,732 (984 total cases)

— 49.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (14 total deaths)

— 47.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#6. City of Petersburg, Va.

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,075 (337 new cases, +136% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,302 (5,737 total cases)

— 37.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (109 total deaths)

— 90.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#5. Fauquier County, Va.

Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,101 (784 new cases, +142% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,829 (9,137 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (95 total deaths)

— 27.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#4. Prince William County, Va.

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,243 (5,847 new cases, +115% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,432 (67,877 total cases)

— 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (19 new deaths, +171% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (616 total deaths)

— 28.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#3. City of Manassas, Va.

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,278 (525 new cases, +85% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,446 (6,346 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (57 total deaths)

— 24.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#2. City of Colonial Heights, Va.

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,324 (230 new cases, +188% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,818 (3,095 total cases)

— 34.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (71 total deaths)

— 123.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

#1. Arlington County, Va.

Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,333 (3,157 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,050 (26,170 total cases)

— 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (7 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (283 total deaths)

— 35.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

METHODOLOGY

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 3, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.