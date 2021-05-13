COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit deployed to vaccinate vulnerable communities in Chesterfield

The Chesterfield County health district used its COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit to vaccinate residents at two different locations today. (Photo: 8News reporter Rachel Keller)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– The Chesterfield County health district used its COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit to vaccinate residents at two different locations today.

The Virginia Department of Health partnered with Chesterfield County, the Chesterfield Health District and Virginia State University to provide walk-up vaccination access to anyone 16 and up.

The Chesterfield mobile vaccination unit supplied the Pfizer vaccine.

The mobile vaccination unit head out to Rockwood Park, located at 3401 Courthouse Road, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Then, the unit went to Falling Creek Iron Works Park, located at 6407 Jefferson Davis Hwy, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the Chesterfield health district, demand for the vaccine continues to plunge. Alexander Samuel, Chesterfield Health District Director, told 8News the vaccine supply greatly outweighs demand and fewer and fewer people are showing up to vaccination events.

“We were fighting for so long for supply and now it’s completely inverted,” Samuel said.

As of 2 p.m., more than 50 people total among the two events, received their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We’re at the point where the efforts will require more strenuous engagement,” Samuel said.

According to the district, almost 60% of the adult population is fully vaccinated. The elderly population is now exceeding the 80% mark.

The district’s focus has turned to vulnerable communities, the Latin x population, the African-American population, and those who are vaccine hesitant.



Chesterfield County resident Kenneth Harrison received his first shot today. Harrison told 8news, a neighbor told him about the walk-up event.

“He asked if he could bring me over. I said ‘sure, that’d be fine.’ I came over and got the shot,” Harrison said.

The health district is also working on a plan to vaccinate children age 12-15. According to Dr. Samuel, members are working with Chesterfield County Public Schools, Powhatan Public Schools and Colonial Heights Public schools. Each has different needs and it’s still a work in progress. The district is relying on parent feedback.

In the meantime, VSU’s vaccine site closes at the end of the month. People are still able to walk-in to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and their second Pfizer dose until the end of the month. Dr. Samuel told 8news, the site is an excellent and under-utilized resource.

“VSU has been a great partner,” Samuel said.

Harrison said he’s grateful for the opportunity to get the shot close to home.

“I feel that it’s great that they’re doing this. It’s absolutely great,” he said.

There will be another mobile vaccination option on May 27. This will also be vulnerable community focused. The locations will be announced at a later date.

