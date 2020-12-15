COVID-19 vaccines being distributed at McGuire VA Hospital

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Central Virginia, and it’s being distributed among front line health care workers and veterans in long-term care at McGuire VA Medical Center.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Tuesday McGuire is part of 37 VA medical centers across the nation that received the vaccine this week. The Pfizer vaccine received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week.

The FDA stated that clinical trials revealed the vaccine as 95% effective in preventing coronavirus.

Those receiving the first dosage of the vaccine this week will get a second shot in three weeks.

The VA also said initially the vaccine will be available as a limited-supply phase before being more widely administered when larger quantities are produced. The department also stated they will provide updates to the public on the number of folks receiving the shot.

