FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police had part of a roadway shut down in McLean Monday after a worker in a bucket truck hit a power line and died.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the investigation shortly before 2:15 p.m. The tweet said the incident happened on Georgetown Pike near Langley Fork Lane. The man died at the scene.

The man was a Cox Communications technician.

Margaret-Hunter Wade, Director of Public Affairs for Cox, provided the following statement:

We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of our Cox technician who passed away today while working in McLean. We’re working with local authorities and our internal safety teams to fully investigate the incident.

Georgetown Pike was closed between Colonial Farm Road and Langley Fork Lane as a result of what happened.