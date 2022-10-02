RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel through Richmond from the north are asked to plan ahead as a crash has closed two lanes of Interstate 95 South.

According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 75.9, between the Belvedere Street exit and I-95/I-64 interchange. The southbound left and center lanes are closed, as well as the left shoulder.

Photo: 511Virginia

Photo: 511Virginia

According to 511Virginia, traffic is backed up about 1.5 miles. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.