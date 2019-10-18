Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers slows traffic on I-95 in Chesterfield

A crash involving two tractor-trailers is slowing traffic on I-95 North in Chesterfield County. Officials say to expect delays for ‘an extended period of time.’

At 8:40 a.m., VDOT said the right and center lanes remained closed and the backup was four miles.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m., just south of the Woods Edge Road exit.

According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer was stopped on the right shoulder when a second that was traveling in the right lane struck the first in the rear.

“There was a partial load loss from the tractor on the shoulder and a diesel spill from damage sustained on the second tractor,” VSP said in a release.

Both adult male drivers out of North Carolina were checked at the scene for minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.

The driver of the tractor located on the shoulder was charged with improper stopping on a highway. The driver of the second tractor was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

The Department of Agriculture has been contacted for the partial loss of load containing coconut powder.

The crash will force lane closures for ‘an extended period of time,’ VSP said, due to the cleanup process. The crash remains under investigation.