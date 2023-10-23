CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Belmont Road is causing delays for drivers in Chesterfield County.

According to VDOT, the crash occurred on Belmont Road near the Heatherhill Drive and Lamplighter Drive intersection.

A spokesperson with the Chesterfield County Police Department said a single vehicle hit a utility pole and overturned. A section of the road has been closed due to fallen power lines.

All lanes in the eastbound and westbound directions have been closed as a result of the crash.

Details on the injuries of those involved are currently unknown. There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.