HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 southbound is causing delays in Hanover County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 98.6, just north of the exit for Kings Dominion.

The south left shoulder of the interstate highway is closed.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.