Create your own PARKing spot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On September 20, Richmond is participating in the annual global event Park(ing) Day, which invites all creatives to create a pop up urban park in a parking space.

The downtown leadership organization, Venture Richmond, is coordinating a dozen or more temporary parks throughout downtown.

The event will be a design and build competition, which will be judged by notable Richmonders. Those who win will have the opportunity to partner with Venture Richmond and the City of Richmond to create a more permanent park.

If you would like to participate, Venture Richmond needs to know by July 15. You can email the Director of Riverfront and Downtown Placemaking at mhbuchanan@venturerichmond.com