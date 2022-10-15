RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students of Crestwood Elementary School in Richmond and their families got to learn about all the unique cultures represented in the school’s population this week as part of the school’s Heritage night.

Crestwood Elementary describes Heritage Night as a way to celebrate Crestwood Elementary’s diverse student and parent population. Students were encouraged to bring food to represent their heritage or to share a cultural tradition with their peers.

Families were even able to set up a booth dedicated to their culture. According to Crestwood Elementary, booths representing the culture of Hawaii, Germany, Greece, Poland, Italy, Puerto Rico, Vietnam, Dominican Republic, Mexico, El Salvador, Yemen and West Africa were all present on Thursday. Those that came early to the event got a special Heritage Night passport their children could fill up with stamps as they went from booth to booth.

Families that attended were able to spend the evening enjoying food and music, watching a live performance from Salsa Guy Richmond and learning steps to the Merengue and simple folk dances with Dancing Classrooms.

Erin Surber, a volunteer at Heritage Night, is hopeful that the students were able to take something valuable away from the night.

“They get to see their peers have a variety of backgrounds and so they get to learn about their own heritage and culture in a manner in which they’re teaching and telling other people about it.” Surber said.