Crews battle massive warehouse fire at San Francisco’s Pier 45

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Crews battled a massive fire that broke out Saturday morning at San Francisco’s Pier 45.

The San Francisco Fire Department first reported the 1-alarm fire around 4:23 a.m.

The blaze quickly spread to a 4-alarm fire.

Crews responded to the area of Taylor and Jones Street and remain on scene at this time.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

SF Firefighters working at a 4th alarm #fire at Pier 45. All questions go to @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/LkwpvaAwcu — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) May 23, 2020

Check back for more details as this is developing.

